MHA sets rules for bringing back Indians

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued guidelines to enable persons, including foreigners who have been stranded in India due to the ongoing lockdown, to return from abroad or fly overseas from the country.

Those coming from abroad would have to submit the result of the RT-PCR test to the Indian missions where they have registered and also give an undertaking that they would be willing to undergo institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days, at their own cost, on arrival.

Setting out the Standard Operating Protocol for the movement of stranded Indian nationals who intend to return, the MHA said such persons would have to register with the Indian missions and give an undertaking that they were making the journey at their own risk.

“Based on the registrations received, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will prepare flight/ship wise database of all such travelers, including name, age, gender, mobile phone number, place of residence, final destination and information on RT-PCR test taken and its result,” the MHA said. “This database will be shared by the MEA with the respective State in advance,” it added.

Thermal screening of passengers would be done on arrival and “all passengers shall be asked to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices”. The same protocol would be followed for passengers crossing over from land borders.

Symptomatic passengers would be immediately taken to a medical facility and the remaining persons to institutional quarantine to be arranged by the State government. “If they test negative after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home and undertake self monitoring of their health for 14 more days as per protocol,” said the MHA in its SOP.

Only those crew and staff who had tested negative for COVID-19 would be allowed to operate the non-scheduled commercial flights and naval ships that are going to be used to bring back the stranded Indians.

Passengers to pay fare

The cost of travel would have to be borne by the travelers and the MEA would post the details of the flight schedule on the concerned platform at least two days in advance, the MHA said.

The ministry also issued the SOP for “movement of persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad.”

These passengers would be accommodated on the flights being arranged by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to bring back Indians stranded abroad, from May 7 onward.

Air India would operate 64 flights between May 7-13, mainly to the Gulf and Southeast Asian countries.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all domestic and international flights were suspended on March 23.

The MHA said that only those persons would be allowed to travel to the destination countries who were “citizens of that country, green card or OCI card holder” or in the case of a medical emergency or a death in the family, Indians holding six-month visas could also be allowed.

Those wishing to travel would have to apply on the website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. “Before the tickets of such persons are confirmed, MoCA will ensure that the destination country allows entry of such persons. The conditions, if any imposed by the destination country will have to be fulfilled by the person intending to travel,” MHA said.

The travel from India would be on the non-scheduled commercial flights that ware being arranged by MoCA to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. And the cost of travel would have to be borne by the travelers, the MHA said.

“At the time of boarding the flight, MoCA will ensure that all travelers undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight… wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, hand hygiene to be observed by airline staff, crew and all passengers,” MHA said.