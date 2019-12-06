MHA seeks suggestions for criminal laws overhaul

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all States and Union Territories seeking suggestions for an overhaul of the IPC and CrPC.
The new structure and content of criminal laws will be citizen centric and will reflect the aspirations of a modern democracy and provide for speedy justice, especially to the weaker sections of society, an official said.
The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) may undertake review of the laws such as the IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The BPRD will constitute a suitable working or consultative group and submit a report.
