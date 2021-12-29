MHA sanctions ‘Z’ security for two Punjab leaders

New Delhi:

Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently joined the BJP

Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former Congress Minister in Punjab, was accorded “Z” category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Another Punjab leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who joined the BJP on December 1, has also been given “Z” protection by the Ministry.

Mr. Sodhi joined the BJP on December 21 in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On the same day, Mr. Sodhi had tweeted: “Joining @BJP4India to honour my commitment to work for Punjab & Punjabiyat. Humbled with warm welcome given by Honble HM @AmitShah Ji who is equally passionate about making Punjab the most developed state of India.Thanking the party leadership for their trust & this warm welcome.”

A senior government official said that the Punjab legislator will be provided proximate security cover by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Punjab and Delhi. Around six-seven CRPF personnel will provide security round-the-clock.

Mr. Sodhi, a Member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur, Punjab, had announced his resignation from the Congress party on December 20. Said to be close to former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh, Mr. Sodhi was the Sports Minister in Capt. Singh’s Cabinet.

Mr. Sirsa, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and former president of the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) previously had “Y plus” security. His security cover has been upgraded to the “Z” category and he will be protected by both the Delhi Police and the CRPF. On December 26, Mr. Sirsa posted photographs of Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

The CRPF protects as many as 76 individuals, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress’ Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.