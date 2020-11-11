MHA redefines jurisdiction of 3 FRRO Kerala offices

New Delhi:

11 November 2020 20:47 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has redefined the jurisdiction of some of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for services related to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

The MHA said the jurisdiction of three FRRO offices in Kerala have been “clearly defined” now in respect of processing applications of OCI card holders.

MHA said Kannur, Kasargod, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad Districts of Kerala will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO Kozhikode.

“The districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thrissur, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO Kochi. The districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram will be under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Thiruvananthapuram," the MHA said in a statement.

It said that the move will facilitate the grant of OCI services to foreigners residing in the State of Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.