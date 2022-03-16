Union Home Ministry places Hewlett Foundation under FCRA watchlist for climate awareness funding

From November 2021, foreign donor has not been able to send donation to any NGO or association in India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had placed the U.S.-based Hewlett Foundation on its watchlist following an investigation that foreign contributions sent by it were being used for climate awareness campaigns, an activity not permissible under the FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act), a senior government official said.

The official said the U.S.-based donor was placed under the “Prior Reference Category (PRC)” under the provisions of the FCRA after it emerged that it also sent funds via the European Climate Foundation (ECF). The ECF, another foreign donor, was placed on the PRC or watchlist in July last.

When a foreign donor is included in the PRC, banks are mandated to seek the MHA’s clearance before any grant or donation is transferred to the intended NGO.

The Economic Times first reported on Wednesday that the Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in the U.S. founded by William R. Hewlett, one of the co-founders of Hewlett-Packard, has been put on the government’s ‘watchlist.’

The official added that the ECF routed the funds to the NGOs working in the field of climate action in India “with the only objective of creating a domestic narrative against the use of coal, under the slogan ‘No New Coal’.”

TERI a recipient

Some of the direct recipients of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation grants in India are the prestigious The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Centre for Policy Research and the Centre for Internet and Society.

The Hindu reported on September 13, 2021 that the government had restricted the funding from a group of 10 American, Australian and European NGOs dealing with environmental, climate change and child labour issues.

The donors that were put on the watchlist are the ECF, the Omidyar Network International, Humanity United and Stardust foundation, Walk Free Foundation and Minderoo Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, Freedom fund and Laudes foundation, and Legatum fund.

The government had cracked down on other foreign donors such as U.S. based Compassion International, Ford Foundation, World Movement for Democracy, Open Society Foundation and National Endowment for Democracy.

The FCRA, 2010 regulates foreign donations and ensures that such contributions do not adversely affect internal security. It is applicable to all associations, groups and NGOs that intend to receive foreign donations.