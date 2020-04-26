MHA nod to bring back mortal remains of Indians

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on Saturday permitting the arrival of mortal remains of Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) from foreign countries subject to submission of an NOC from the Ministries of Health and External Affairs.

An office memorandum issued by the MHA said that “immigration functions in respect of the arrival of dead bodies and mortal remains of the Indian nationals/OCI cardholders are permitted subject to strict adherence to the guidelines issued by various government departments regarding management of COVID-19 and submission of a no objection approval/concurrence from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and MEA in this regard.”

All international and domestic flights are suspended since March 23 in wake of the pandemic.

After the land border was sealed on March 23, the MHA did not allow the Bureau of Immigration to permit mortal remains to be brought in, a government official said.

The Health Ministry will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP), the official added.