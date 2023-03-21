ADVERTISEMENT

MHA nod for CBI enquiry against Harsh Mander’s NGO for alleged FCRA violation

March 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST

FCRA registration is mandatory to receive foreign funds

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Harsh Mander

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a non-governmental organization (NGO) run by prominent human rights and peace activist and former bureaucrat Harsh Mander.

A senior government official said on Monday that the go-ahead for the CBI probe was given against the NGO - Aman Biradari - for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. FCRA is mandatory to receive foreign funds.

According to Mr. Mander’s website, Aman Biradari is a people’s campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world that was established after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Mr. Mander did not comment on the issue but a source close to the activist said that Aman Biradari doesn’t have an FCRA registration.

“Aman Biradari is not registered under FCRA. We are yet to receive any official communication regarding the irregularities. There are already criminal and money-laundering cases registered against NGOs established by Mr. Mander, but nothing conclusive has been found,” the source said.

Mr. Mander who has been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s policies, faces two other probes by Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged irregularities at child care institutions established by him.

Mr. Mander, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been at the forefront of seeking justice for several victims affected by communal riots such as the Gujarat 2002 riots and the 2020 Delhi riots.

Mr. Mander had been a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council (NAC) in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Crossword+

