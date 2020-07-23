National

MHA issues guidelines for I-Day celebrations

Preparations underway for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi on July 7, 2020.

Preparations underway for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi on July 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Invite COVID warriors such as doctors, health workers, in recognition of their fight against pandemic’

The Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort will be limited to the Prime Minister’s speech, a 21-gun salute, unfurling of national flag, national anthem and release of tricolour balloons “keeping in view the limitations and precautionary steps” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

Also read: India celebrates 73rd Independence Day

The MHA has issued detailed guidelines for the Independence Day celebrations at the State, district and panchayat level.

The guidelines suggest inviting COVID warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers as a recognition of their noble service in fight against the pandemic. “Some persons cured from COVID-19 may also be invited,” the guidelines said.

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

The Ministry also asked different arms of the government to spread the message of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ on August 15. “It would be appropriate that the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is suitably spread and publicised among the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and on social media during the Independence Day celebrations,” the MHA advisory said.

Also read: Independence Day | PM Modi announces post of Chief of Defence Staff, to be above three service chiefs

It said large congregations should be avoided and the events could be webcast to reach people at large.

Related Topics
Independence Day
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 8:14:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mha-issues-guidelines-for-i-day-celebrations/article32174557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY