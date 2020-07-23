MHA issues guidelines for I-Day celebrations

The Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort will be limited to the Prime Minister’s speech, a 21-gun salute, unfurling of national flag, national anthem and release of tricolour balloons “keeping in view the limitations and precautionary steps” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.
The MHA has issued detailed guidelines for the Independence Day celebrations at the State, district and panchayat level.
The guidelines suggest inviting COVID warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers as a recognition of their noble service in fight against the pandemic. “Some persons cured from COVID-19 may also be invited,” the guidelines said.
‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
The Ministry also asked different arms of the government to spread the message of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ on August 15. “It would be appropriate that the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is suitably spread and publicised among the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and on social media during the Independence Day celebrations,” the MHA advisory said.
It said large congregations should be avoided and the events could be webcast to reach people at large.
