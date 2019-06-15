MHA issues advisories to West Bengal, seeks reports on political violence, doctors’ stir

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the West Bengal government on growing incidents of political violence in the State. In an advisory to the Mamata Banerjee administration, it stated that the “unabated violence” over the years was a matter of deep concern.

The political violence in the State had claimed 160 lives in the past four years, it said.

The MHA also issued another advisory on the ongoing doctors’ strike in the State and sought a report on the matter urgently.

A week ago, the MHA issued an advisory on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government has been engaged in an intense political battle with the BJP, which has emerged as the principal Opposition party in the State.

The MHA said it received reports that the number of incidents of political violence in the State increased from 509 in 2016 to 1035 in 2018. “773 incidents have already occurred in 2019 till date. Correspondingly, the death toll rose from 36 in 2016 to 96 in 2018, while 26 deaths have already taken place in 2019 till date,” an MHA official said.

The advisory said, “the continued trend of political violence from 2016 through 2019, as evident from the above figures, is indicative of the failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the State to maintain the rule of law and to inspire a sense of security among the people. Government of India is seriously concerned over the prevalent situation in West Bengal.”

The methodology of collating the report on political violence in the State was not clear. It was also not known if such data was maintained for other States.

“It is requested that a report may be sent to this Ministry on the steps taken by the State Government and its law enforcement machinery to investigate the incidents of violence to bring the culprits to book as also the measures taken to contain and curb violence,” the advisory said.

Also Read Medical services hit as doctors’ agitation spreads

In the advisory on the doctors' agitation, the MHA said, “this Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, health care professionals and medical associations from different parts of country for their safety and security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in West Bengal. It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the representations and ongoing strike by the doctors.”