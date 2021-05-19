MHA extends deadline for NGOs opening a/c with SBI

New Delhi

19 May 2021 15:31 IST

Last week, Delhi HC asked Ministry to consider if deadline can be extended in view of pandemic

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the deadline for non-government organisations (NGOs) to activate their account with the State Bank of India’s (SBI) main branch in Delhi (NDMB), a compulsory requirement to receive foreign funds till June 30.

According to the amended provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) enacted in September 2020, NGOs were asked to open acccounts with the NDMB by March 31, failing which they will not be able to receive any fresh funds.

At least five NGOs moved the Delhi and Gauhati High Courts, arguing that even though they had applied to open FCRA accounts at the bank before March 31, administrative delays on the part of the SBI and the Ministry severely restricted their activities, including providing COVID-19 related relief and paying urgent salaries of staff.

Advertising

Advertising

Last week, the Delhi High Court asked the MHA to consider if the deadline can be extended in view of the pandemic.

Also read | Most NGOs don’t have SBI account

The Ministry issued an order on May 18, where it said that “keeping in view the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime” the Central government, under section 50 of the FCRA, 2010 was making an amendment to allow NGOs to open an account with the SBI up to June 30 or earlier. “After that date, they shall not be eligible to receive foreign contribution in any other account other than the FCRA account opened in the NDMB,” the order said.

Registration relief

The MHA has also given a relief up to September 30 to the NGOs whose registration was expiring between September 29, 2020-May 31,2021. The NGOs had to apply for renewal of certificates or registration by May 31, which has now been extended to September 30, the Ministry said in an order.

The SBI, in a press release on May 17, said that “out of the total 22,598 active FCRA Associations, 17611 entities (NGOs and Associations) approached SBI for opening of FCRA accounts.”

The bank claimed that it had opened accounts of 78% of the applicants. “The rest of the accounts shall also be initiated once their pending documentation formalities are completed,” it said.

An NGO functionary, however, said that even though the documents were submitted to the bank, the accounts could not be operated, as a form sent by the SBI making the NGOs eligible to receive foreign funds was yet to be authorised by the FCRA division of the Ministry.

The FCRA , first enacted in 1976 was amended in year 2010, when a slew of new measures were taken by the Ministry to regulate foreign donations. It was again amended in September last. The latest amendment to the Act inserted a new provision that makes it mandatory for all NGOs to receive foreign funds in a designated bank account at the NDMB and the accounts were to be opened by March 31. Any other bank account can be linked to the main account but all foreign donations should be received in the SBI account.

The Act also made Aadhaar a mandatory identification document for all the office-bearers, directors and other key functionaries of an NGO and capped the administrative expenses at 20% of the total foreign funds received. Earlier, the upper limit was 50%. The amendment also barred sub-granting by NGOs to smaller NGOs who work at the grass roots.

Registered NGOs can receive foreign contribution for five purposes -- social, educational, religious, economic and cultural.