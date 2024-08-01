MHA, DoPT display RSS order on websites for ‘public knowledge’

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Wednesday displayed on their websites, an official memorandum lifting restrictions on government officials being associated with the “Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S)” for public “knowledge”.

The move followed a direction by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on July 25 while disposing of a writ petition filed by Purushottam Gupta, a retired Central government employee, who had approached the court in September 2023 against the ban.

The court said that it had taken the Union government “five decades to realise its mistake; to acknowledge that an internationally renowned organisation like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS] was wrongly placed amongst the banned organisations of the country and that its removal therefrom is quintessential”. It added, “Aspirations of many Central government employees of serving the country in many ways, therefore got diminished in these five decades because of this ban.”

On July 9, through an office memorandum, the DoPT while referring to earlier memoranda issued on November 30, 1966, July 25, 1970 and October 28, 1980 stated that the instructions were reviewed and it was decided to remove the mention of “Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S)” from the impugned memoranda.