MHA displays order lifting ban on govt. staff joining RSS activities on its website

The Centre in its order issued on July 9, lifts a 58-year-old ban on government servants being members of the RSS.

Published - July 31, 2024 09:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a march by members of  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during ‘Vijayadashami’, in Thiruvananthapuram.

A file photo of a march by members of  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during ‘Vijayadashami’, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Following Madhya Pradesh High Court order to prominently display the order lifting restrictions on government officials ties with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Minister of Home Affairs had displayed the order on its website for “public knowledge”.

Earlier, on July 25, the Madhya Pradesh High Court said that it had taken the Union government “five decades to realise its mistake” in banning government employees from joining the “internationally renowned” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“It took almost five decades for the Central Government to realise its mistake; to acknowledge that an internationally renowned organisation like RSS was wrongly placed amongst the banned organisations of the country and that its removal therefrom is quintessential. Aspirations of many central government employees of serving the country in many ways, therefore got diminished in these five decades because of this ban,” said the High Court, while disposing of the writ petition of Purushottam Gupta, a retired Central government employee who had approached the court in September 2023 against the ban.

The RSS reacted to the Centre's move and said decision would establish the rights and democratic system of India.

RSS national publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar said that the Sangh has been engaged in the reconstruction of the nation and service of the society for the last 99 years. From national security to national integration and even during the natural calamities, RSS has worked tirelessly to help the people of the country, he said.

He further said that the previous governments had placed a ban on government employees participating in RSS’s activities, “a cultural and social organisation in nature”, due to their political interests.

