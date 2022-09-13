MHA dismisses Ishrat probe IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma from service

The Home Ministry informed the court recently that Satish Chandra Verma has been dismissed from service on August 30. File

Gujarat cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Chandra Verma, who assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in probing the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter was dismissed from service on August 30, a month before he was to superannuate on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1986-batch IPS officer had challenged the disciplinary proceedings initiated against him by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Delhi High Court. The Ministry informed the court recently that Mr. Verma has been dismissed from service on August 30. The dismissal would mean that he will not be entitled to any pension or other benefits.

Mr. Verma was currently posted with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Coimbatore.

In 2018, the officer, while challenging the MHA’s charge sheet against him, had placed a 1,100-page petition before the Guwahati Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). He alleged that “the malicious acts are meant to victimise the applicant for doing the work that he did in two phases (September 2010 to January 2011, and July 2012 to June 2013) for investigating the Ishrat Jahan encounter case and bringing to light the underlying ugly truth of the criminal conspiracy involving the high and mighty in both the Gujarat State and the Central Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ishrat Jahan (19) from Mumbra near Mumbai, was killed along with Javed Shaikh (alias Pranesh Pillai), Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar by Gujarat police in an ‘encounter’ near Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

The police had said that the four were terrorists who were planning to assassinate the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

However, a High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), of which Mr. Verma was one of the members, concluded that the encounter was fake, after which the CBI registered a case against various police officials.