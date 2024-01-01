MHA designates Goldy Brar as individual terrorist under UAPA

January 01, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 1 declared Canada-based Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar an “individual terrorist” under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Brar is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

An MHA notification said that Brar (29), a resident of Sri Muktsar Sahib City in Punjab and presently residing in Brampton, Canada is associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a listed terrorist organisation.

It said that Brar, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology. It also cited his involvement in “making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom, and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms”.

It added that he has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunitions and explosive materials through drones from across the border, and supplying them to carry out killings, besides “providing sharp shooters”.

“Satwinder Singh @ Satinderjit Singh @ Goldy Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in the State of Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and other anti-national activities,” the MHA said.

In 2022, the Interpol issued Red Corner Notice against Brar. A non-bailable warrant and a Look Out Circular is pending against him.

Brar is the 56th person to be designated as an “individual terrorist”. In 2023, seven individuals were designated as terrorists by the MHA, four organisations were declared “unlawful association”, and two outfits as “terrorist organisation”.

