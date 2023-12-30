ADVERTISEMENT

MHA designates Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa an ‘individual terrorist’

December 30, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The Ministry said that the Canadian resident and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in Punjab

The Hindu Bureau

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Image for representation

The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as an “individual terrorist” under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The MHA said Mr. Landa, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder-mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali and has been involved in the supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the State of Punjab.

ALSO READ
NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward for information on terrorists linked to Babbar Khalsa International

It said that Mr. Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India. The gazette notification said that an open ended warrant has been issued against Mr. Landa, who is a is a subject of Look Out Circular No. 2144306 dated June 9, 2021.

Mr. Landa, 34, who has his permanent residence at VPO Harike, District Tarn Taran, Punjab is presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the 55th individual to be designated as a terrorist under UAPA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US