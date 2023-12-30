MHA designates Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa an ‘individual terrorist’

December 30, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as an “individual terrorist” under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The MHA said Mr. Landa, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder-mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali and has been involved in the supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in the State of Punjab.

It said that Mr. Landa and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India. The gazette notification said that an open ended warrant has been issued against Mr. Landa, who is a is a subject of Look Out Circular No. 2144306 dated June 9, 2021.

Mr. Landa, 34, who has his permanent residence at VPO Harike, District Tarn Taran, Punjab is presently residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is the 55th individual to be designated as a terrorist under UAPA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT