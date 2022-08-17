MHA denies Hardeep Singh Puri’s claims, says it has not given any direction to provide flats to Rohingya migrants

Children from the Rohingya community play outside their shacks in a camp in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hours after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Rohingya refugees would be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, the Ministry of Home Affairs has denied it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs [MHA] has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi,” the MHA tweeted from its official handle.

Also read | The nowhere people next door

Earlier in the day, Mr. Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, said the Rohingya refugees, most of them Muslims, would be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of the national capital. It was seen as a change in the stance towards the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government’s policy on Rohingya.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge,” Mr. Puri tweeted adding, ““In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection.” He also said the country respects and follows U.N. Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.

However, the Home Ministry clarified that it had only directed the GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) to ensure that Rohingya migrants would continue at the present location, since the Delhi Government proposed to shift them to a new location.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately,” the Home Ministry said referring Rohingya Muslims as “illegal foreigners” and not as “refugees”.

Also read: Explained | How bad is the global refugee crisis?

Modi Government had previously tried to send back members of the minority from predominately Buddhist Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of whom have fled from persecution and waves of violence in their homeland over the years.

Bangladesh has sheltered nearly a million Rohingya.

‘Over 18,000 Rohingya refugees in India’

As of early this year, around 1,100 Rohingya lived in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, many of them working as manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers, according to estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.

He said some 2,000 people went back to Bangladesh this year, amid fears many would be deported.

(With inputs from Reuters)