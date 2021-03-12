MHA denies info on IPS officers prematurely retired, removed, dismissed

CHANDIGARH

Home Ministry turns down request made under RTI, saying “there’s no public interest involved”

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has turned down a request for information under the Right To Information Act, 2005, surrounding Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the country, who since 2014 have been prematurely retired, removed or dismissed from service.

The information has been denied on the ground that “there’s no public interest involved”.

Hemant Kumar, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had through the RTI, sought information about the total number as well as names along with their State cadres of all IPS officers who have been prematurely retired, removed, terminated or dismissed etc. from All India Service namely - IPS, since May, 2014 to till date i.e. till the disposal of this RTI application.

In reply to the application, the MHA stated on March 11, “It is stated that there is no public interest involved in providing the information. As such, the information sought can’t be provided under section 8(1)(j)of the RTI Act, 2005.”

Mr. Kumar had also sought information on the total number as well as names along with State cadres of all the IPS officers against whom sanction for prosecution has been accorded by the MHA to all State governments, special courts etc., from May, 2014 to till date.

Also, the applicant asked for information on the total number as well as names along with State cadres of all those IPS officers who are on suspension.

Unsatisfied with the response, Mr. Kumar said that when Section 8(1) (j) of RTI Act, 2005, which has been invoked by CPIO (Central Public Information Officer) to deny him information, itself mentioned that the information, which could not be denied to Parliament or a State legislature shall not be denied to any person, how had the Home Ministry declined him the requisite information, and that too stating that there was no public interest involved therein.

Mr. Kumar pointed out that in 2017, he had sought similar information and the MHA, on September 22, 2017, given him the reply. “I fail to understand how the parameter of ‘public interest’ has changed now,” he said.