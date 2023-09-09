MHA denies accusations by CMs of no-fly zone, Gehlot says MHA spreading confusion 

September 09, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi/Jaipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday denied claims by the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan that their helicopters were denied permission to land in Delhi because of restrictions imposed over the ongoing G-20 summit in the national capital.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot retorted that MHA was “spreading confusion” by providing wrong information. Mr. Gehlot said he was trying to avoid any controversy during the G-20 Summit.

The MHA’s spokesperson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that four requests were received from Mr. Gehlot for flight permissions, including for Sikar, and all of them were approved by the Ministry.

Mr. Gehlot took to X to clarify that the MHA’s permission to fly to Sikar was delayed on Friday, citing G-20 protocol, as part of which the helicopter or aeroplane cold travel only if the Chief Minister himself was on board. The Chief Minister had a plan to go from Udaipur to Jaipur by plane and later to Sikar and Niwai by helicopter.

Though permission for the helicopter was sought on Friday morning, the MHA only cleared it operate late that afternoon. Mr. Gehlot said he could not reach Sikar and informed the seer of Sangliya Peeth there of his inability to come, even as people who had gathered continued to wait.

Mr. Gehlot said he left for Jaipur by plane and later travelled to Niwai by road. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to address a rally and launch a welfare scheme in Tonk district’s Niwai town on Sunday.

“I did not want to create any controversy during the G20 Summit, hence I did not condemn the MHA’s attitude and only informed the public about the facts. But I am sad now that the MHA has made an unsuccessful attempt to spread confusion among the public by providing wrong information,” Mr. Gehlot said.

This was the second time Mr. Gehlot is confronting the Centre on protocol-related issues over the last two months. He had earlier accused the Prime Minister’s Office of removing his scheduled three-minute address from the PM’s official programme in Sikar in July, when he was recuperating from a foot injury.

The MHA also refuted similar claims by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. “MHA has clarified to the State that while a high tech security air cover has been deployed for G20 Leaders’ Summit at Delhi from 8-11 September 2023, movement of Governors and State Chief Ministers on their State aircraft is allowed,” the MHA posted on X..

