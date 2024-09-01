MHA constitutes inter-ministerial team to assess damage caused by floods in Gujarat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to assess the damage caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat. The team will visit the flood-affected districts of the State soon.

On Sunday (September 1), the Ministry said that between August 25-30, Gujarat was severely affected by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to a deep depression that formed over Rajasthan and Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall.

“During the year, State of Himachal Pradesh has also been affected by various spells of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in touch with senior officers of these States, and will depute IMCT there as well, if the severe damages are reported by them. During the current Monsoon season, some other States have been affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts, landslides, etc.,” the Ministry said.

Stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Central government was fully committed to providing all possible help to the affected States, the Ministry said that as per the decision initially taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2019, this year, IMCTs had visited the flood/landslides affected States of Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura in advance for on-the-spot assessment of the damages, without waiting for a memorandum from the State.

“An IMCT for the State of Nagaland has also been constituted, which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly. In the past, the IMCT used to visit the disaster affected States only after the receipt of memorandum from the State government,” it said.

