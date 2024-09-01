GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MHA constitutes inter-ministerial team to assess damage caused by floods in Gujarat

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams had visited the flood/landslides affected States of Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura in advance for on-the-spot assessment of the damages, without waiting for a memorandum from the State, the Ministry of Home Affairs said

Published - September 01, 2024 07:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A flooded area at Kothara village in Kutch district, on August 30, 2024. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Kutch region might turn into a cyclonic storm.

A flooded area at Kothara village in Kutch district, on August 30, 2024. The India Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that a deep depression over the Kutch region might turn into a cyclonic storm. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to assess the damage caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat. The team will visit the flood-affected districts of the State soon.

On Sunday (September 1), the Ministry said that between August 25-30, Gujarat was severely affected by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to a deep depression that formed over Rajasthan and Gujarat. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were also affected by heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also read | Rain fury subsides in Gujarat but flood-like situation persists in parts; PM calls CM to assure help

“During the year, State of Himachal Pradesh has also been affected by various spells of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and landslides. The Ministry of Home Affairs is in touch with senior officers of these States, and will depute IMCT there as well, if the severe damages are reported by them. During the current Monsoon season, some other States have been affected by heavy rainfall, floods, cloudbursts, landslides, etc.,” the Ministry said.

Stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Central government was fully committed to providing all possible help to the affected States, the Ministry said that as per the decision initially taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August 2019, this year, IMCTs had visited the flood/landslides affected States of Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, and Tripura in advance for on-the-spot assessment of the damages, without waiting for a memorandum from the State.

“An IMCT for the State of Nagaland has also been constituted, which will visit the affected areas of the State shortly. In the past, the IMCT used to visit the disaster affected States only after the receipt of memorandum from the State government,” it said.

Related Topics

Gujarat / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.