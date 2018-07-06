MHA clears air on Delhi postings

The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Clearing the air on appointment of officers in Delhi Government, the Union Home Ministry on Friday clarified that the matter pertaining to “services” was pending before the regular Bench of the Supreme Court.

The transfers and postings of IAS officers and other officers of the Delhi government has become a flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of advising the L-G to ignore the part of Supreme Court order that restricted the latter’s power to only three subjects — land, public order and law and order. “The MHA has not advised L-G to ignore any part of SC order,” the Ministry said in a statement.