MHA approves first all women battalion for CISF

Updated - November 12, 2024 09:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Presently, there are 7% women personnel in the CISF, which has a total strength of 1.77 lakh personnel. A battalion comprises around 1,000 personnel.

Vijaita Singh
Vijaita Singh

Presently, there are 7% women personnel in the CISF, which has a total strength of 1.77 lakh personnel. File image. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) approved the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Also read | Govt. committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces: PM Modi

“The CISF has started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of location for the headquarters of the new Battalion. The training is being specially designed to create an elite battalion capable of performing multifarious role as commandos in VIP security and also security of airports, Delhi Metro and Railways,” the CISF said.

The proposal for creation of an all-women battalion in the CISF was initiated in pursuance of the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 53rd CISF Day function.

