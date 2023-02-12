MGNREGS suffers as Centre’s dues to 14 States amounts to ₹6,157 crore

February 12, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

With just little over a month left for the current financial year to end, the Union government owed ₹6,157 to 14 States under the material component head of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) that pays for the providing funds for construction material and wages for the skilled labourers.

Replying to a question by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Union Minister Sadhvi NIranjan Jyoti told Rajya Sabha on February 3 that the outstanding amount is due till February 3.

.

Out of the 14 States, eight states are Opposition-ruled State. The list of dues include nearly ₹2,700 crore that the Centre owes to West Bengal. The government has reportedly stopped payment for over a year to the State, citing violation of rules and widespread corruption. The Union government owes ₹836 crore to Andhra Pradesh and ₹638 crore to Karnataka.

Delay in material component has a domino impact on the programme breaking the supply chain since vendors are reluctant to supply the construction material due to deferred payments. This, in turn, makes it difficult to open new worksites. The supervisors, majority of who are women across the country face inordinately delay in their wages, since that is drawn from this component.

In a recent statement by the Peoples’ Action for Employment Guarantee (PAEG) said that over the past five years, 21% of the budget has gone into clearing the arrears of previous years. For example, as per their deductions, in financial year 2022-23, the arrears amounted to roughly 25% of the outlay.

In the latest budget only ₹60,000 crore has been allotted to the programme, which according to MGNREGS activist Nikhil Dey suffices only to provide 20 days of guaranteed work as opposed to the 100-day guarantee. “₹1.24 crore was required just to give assured 40 days of work to all those active job cardholders this year. As of today, there are pending liabilities of almost ₹17,000 crore. The amount given in the budget means in real terms only about 20 days of guarantee for those who go for work as of today,” Mr. Dey said.

With budget cuts and the added burden from January 1 of recording attendance on a mobile application, National Mobile Monitoring System, the NREGA Sangarsh Morcha – a consortium of activists across the country working in this field – has announced a protest march in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday.