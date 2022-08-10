India

Mexican President includes PM Modi in global peace commission

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI August 10, 2022 23:10 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:10 IST

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a list of international figures to preside over five years of global truce, that would halt the various conflicts that are currently raging in the world.

Apart from PM Modi, President Obrador's Commission of Global Notables includes Pope Francis and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"I will make the proposal in writing. I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it and I hope the Media will help us spread it," said Mr. Obrador in a press conference in Mexico City, presenting his vision for creating a period of peace in the world.

It is understood that the list will find mention during the annual session of the UN General Assembly that will convene in September. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders of the Member States are expected to participate in the session when the global body will discuss the crises in Ukraine, Gaza Strip and the regional tension over Taiwan.

Prime Minister Modi has received high honours from the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan and several other countries since since the beginning of his first stint in May 2014. That apart, he has also received awards from international non-government organisations..

