Metro train passengers can now carry heavier bag

Metro train passengers in the country can now carry a heavier bag as the weight limit has been increased to 25 kg from 15 kg.

According to the rules notified by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on August 27, only one bag weighing up to 25 kg is allowed and baggage in the form of bundles will not not permitted on metro trains.

The government has amended the Metro Railways (Carriage and Ticket) Rules, 2014.

“No person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than one baggage containing personal belongings not exceeding 80 centimetres x 50 centimetres x 30 centimetres in size and 25 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration,” the notification stated.

For dedicated metro trains to airports, the Ministry has also allowed one bag weighing up to 32 kilograms. Baggage in the form of bundles will also not be allowed on airport metro trains.

“In case of a dedicated metro line for airport connection, no person shall, while travelling in metro railway, carry with him any goods other than two baggages containing personal belongings not exceeding 90 centimetres x 75 centimetres x 45 centimetres in size and 32 kilograms in gross weight, except with prior approval of the metro railway administration...” it added.