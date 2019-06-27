MeToo: Tanushree Dutta didn’t appear, says women’s panel chief

Actor Tanushree Dutta never appeared in person before the Maharashtra State Commission for Women despite summons to her to furnish more information regarding her allegations of sexual harassment directed against actor Nana Patekar and others, said MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday.

“We had received a complaint from Tanushree Dutta. But she never appeared in person. We could not even figure who [a third person] had sent this complaint to us. Yet, we immediately took cognizance of the matter and promptly issued notices to the people related to the case,” said Ms. Rahatkar, at a press conference here.

Ms. Rahatkar, also national president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, said the MSCW had repeatedly requested Ms. Dutta to appear before it to shed more light, but the actor had neither presented herself till date nor had communicated with the MSCW on the issue.

The MSCW, in October last, had issued notices to Mr. Patekar, his associate Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya among others on the basis of the allegations of sexual harassment in a 2008 case levelled at them by Ms. Dutta.

“While we have received answers from the others to whom we sent notices, Ms. Dutta, as complainant, is also required to give full information about her complaint, which has not happened so far,” Ms. Rahatkar said.

Ms. Dutta’s allegations had sparked a nationwide ‘#MeToo’ movement on social media.

Earlier this month, in a setback to her, the Mumbai police had filed a closure report in connection with the FIR registered by her against Mr. Patekar and three others.