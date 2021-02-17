MeToo | Lawyers, activists hail ‘historic’ judgement acquitting Priya Ramani

NEW DELHI

17 February 2021 16:41 IST

‘What a resounding victory for India’s women, for all who spoke up and continue to do so’

Leading lawyers and activists on Wednesday welcomed the Delhi court’s judgement acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M. J. Akbar.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, senior advocate Rebecca John, who was also Ms. Ramani’s lawyer said, “I think probably this is the most important case of my career.”

Congratulating Ms. John and Ms. Ramani for “fighting the good and very tough fight for all women”, senior lawyer Vrinda Grover on social media said, “MJ Akbar tried to use the law of criminal defamation to silence women. Women’s truth has won in court today. This is a historic moment in the struggle for equality at the workplace.”

Soon after the judgment was passed, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Senior journalist Namita Bhandare, in a tweet said, “Truth prevails. What a resounding victory for India’s women, for all who spoke up and continue to do so. For Priya Ramani for refusing to be intimidated and giving courage to so many more who will continue to speak up.”

Veteran actor Simi Garewal also took to Twitter to congratulate Ms. Ramani.

“...looking at past history, I was skeptical that justice would be served. But thank you judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey for respecting a woman’s right...something Akbar may be oblivious about...” said Ms. Garewal.

Stating that the judgment would set an important precedent, lawyer Karuna Nandy posted, “Congratulations Priya Ramani, Ghazala and all those who spoke up. This #MeToo victory sets an important precedent for truth, spoken in the public interest.”