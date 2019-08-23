MeToo: Akbar filed false case to create chilling effect among women, Ramani tells court

Journalist Priya Ramani, facing a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M.J. Akbar for her tweets accusing him of sexual harassment, told a court here on Friday that the criminal case was initiated to create a chilling effect on women who had narrated their experience of harassment by him.

“I spoke the truth. My tweet was not malafide, in bad faith, or deeply offensive,” she said in her statement before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal. “It is unfortunate that women who had faced sexual harassment at workplace must now defend themselves in criminal proceedings for speaking the truth,” she said. Mr. Akbar, she said, was trying to divert the attention from the serious allegations of sexual misconduct against him and the public outrage that followed.

Ms. Ramani said she was 23 years old when Mr. Akbar, editor of a soon-to-be-launched Asian Age, called her to his hotel room for a job interview in December 1993. “When I got there, I expected the interview to be in the lobby or the coffee shop... But Mr. Akbar insisted that I come up to his room. I was young, it was my first job interview, I didn’t know how to refuse. I didn’t know that I could set the terms of my interview,” she said.

“When I reached his room, it was an intimate space, essentially his bedroom. I was deeply uncomfortable, felt unsafe at Mr. Akbar’s repeated, inappropriate personal questions, his offer of an alcoholic beverage, his loud singing of songs, his invitation to sit close to him,” Ms. Ramani said.

At the height of the MeToo movement last year, Ms. Ramani accused Mr. Akbar of sexual harassment when he was a newspaper editor. Following her accusation, dozen former colleagues of Mr. Akbar came out with allegations against him. Days before he resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs in October last year, Mr. Akbar filed a criminal defamation case against Ms. Ramani, citing her open letter published in a magazine and her tweets naming him.

The court scheduled further hearing in the case for September 7.