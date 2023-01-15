HamberMenu
Meteorological Department’s prediction accuracy has improved by 40%: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Mr. Singh said entire country will be covered by doppler weather radar network by 2025.

January 15, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Meteorological department's severe weather prediction accuracy improved by around 40% in the last eight to nine years.

Addressing the 148th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Minister said disaster-related mortality has dropped to single digit with improvement in forecast.

He said the number of doppler radars in the county has increased from 15 in 2013 to 37 in 2023. India will add 25 more radars in the next two to three years, taking the number to 62, he added.

"The entire country will be covered by doppler radars by 2025," he said.

The IMD on Sunday commissioned four Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which will bolster its weather monitoring capabilities in the western Himalayan region.

The four DWRs have been installed at Banihal Top in Jammu and Kashmir, Jot and Murari Devi in Himachal Pradesh and Surkanada Devi in Uttarakhand.

