Meta, govt. launch initiative against online scams

Meta on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched its two-month-long safety campaign ‘Scam se Bacho’ in collaboration with the Central government in an effort to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju delivered the keynote address at the launch of the campaign.

“This initiative of Meta, being launched in collaboration of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to combat the growing menace of scams and cyber frauds, aligning with the government’s commitment to addressing the rising cases of online scams and enhancing cyber safety,” said a release.

Mr. Jaju said the campaign was a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding Indian citizens from the growing threat of online scams. It reflected a whole-of-government approach towards fostering a culture of digital safety and vigilance.

The I&B Secretary said India, with over 900 million Internet users, had seen extraordinary digital growth under the Digital India initiative, becoming a global leader in UPI transactions.

“However, this progress comes with rising cyber frauds, with 1.1 million cases reported in 2023. The Prime Minister of India has called for stronger measures to combat these threats and enhance digital literacy,” he said.

Mr. Jaju said the campaign could be a “national movement” that can “empower” Indian citizens with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from these threats. “By leveraging Meta’s global expertise, the campaign will empower every Indian to protect themselves from cyber threats, ensuring that our digital progress is matched by robust digital security,” he added.

