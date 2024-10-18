GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta, govt. launch initiative against online scams

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said the campaign was a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding Indian citizens from the growing threat of online scams

Published - October 18, 2024 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched its two-month-long safety campaign ‘Scam se Bacho’ in collaboration with the Central government in an effort to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju delivered the keynote address at the launch of the campaign.

“This initiative of Meta, being launched in collaboration of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to combat the growing menace of scams and cyber frauds, aligning with the government’s commitment to addressing the rising cases of online scams and enhancing cyber safety,” said a release.

Mr. Jaju said the campaign was a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding Indian citizens from the growing threat of online scams. It reflected a whole-of-government approach towards fostering a culture of digital safety and vigilance.

The I&B Secretary said India, with over 900 million Internet users, had seen extraordinary digital growth under the Digital India initiative, becoming a global leader in UPI transactions.

“However, this progress comes with rising cyber frauds, with 1.1 million cases reported in 2023. The Prime Minister of India has called for stronger measures to combat these threats and enhance digital literacy,” he said.

Mr. Jaju said the campaign could be a “national movement” that can “empower” Indian citizens with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from these threats. “By leveraging Meta’s global expertise, the campaign will empower every Indian to protect themselves from cyber threats, ensuring that our digital progress is matched by robust digital security,” he added.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:14 am IST

Related Topics

fraud / cyber crime / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.