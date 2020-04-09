Mental health tool available free

Global mental health platform InnerHour will offer its online programmes and self-help tools pro bono to help mental health professionals, employees working from home and college students to better cope with stress, anxiety, depression because of the changes brought about by COVID-19 in people’s lives.

InnerHour's self-help app has benefited nearly 6 lakh people globally, its founders Dr. Amit Malik and Neha Kirpal claimed in a press statement.

The organisation will offer a range of clinical tools and self-help psychological activities, topical content, webinars, bot-based check-ins and voice or video therapy sessions available in seven languages.

The mobile application has been live for 18 months and provides for self-awareness through free assessments, a range of cognitive behavioural therapy based self-help tools delivered, support communities and a step-care approach. It uses algorithms and data/intelligence with the guidance of trained therapists to identify unique user needs and create a highly personalised programme suitable for each user. Users can also avail live sessions with therapists via text,voice, video through InnerHour's network of 120 therapists across 60 cities in India.

“The covid pandemic has brought great socio-economic uncertainties, giving rise to increased anxiety, depression, addiction and suicide the world over. Together, we can resolve to find the optimism, resilience, and emotional balance to tide over these challenging times, and help provide access to treatment and care, for those who need it. Our mental health problems and solutions are much the same across boundaries, race and colour. Let’s join hands and share a pledge”, the statement said.

The app has 5 lakh downloads globally, of which 40% are from India with a similar number from the U.S., followed by other countries across the globe.