Memories of his early days in Mumbai drive lawyer to fight for migrant workers

A Mumbai lawyer moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday highlighting the inaction shown by the Central and State governments in providing safe travel to migrant workers amid the lockdown.

Advocate Sagheer Ahmed Khan, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his “attempts to contact the nodal officer appointed by Uttar Pradesh to ensure safe return of migrants from Maharashtra have failed.”

Mr. Khan, represented by advocate Ejaz Maqbool, has offered ₹25 lakh from his savings to fund their travel costs to his native districts Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyer explained that he too had come to Mumbai as a migrant to earn a livelihood. He had suffered several years of hardship, living with other migrants in a furniture shop, before establishing a law practice. He said it was now his turn to pay back for his good fortune.