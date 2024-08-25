GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Members of different Indian political parties voice support for Palestinian cause

Members of various parties said in a statement that they unequivocally condemn the ongoing “Zionist aggression” and the “heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel”

Updated - August 25, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian political leaders condemn “Israel’s assault on Palestinians” and urging peace and justice.

Indian political leaders condemn “Israel’s assault on Palestinians” and urging peace and justice. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Members of several parties — including the Congress, SP, JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party — condemned Israel's "brutal assault" on Palestinians in its war against Hamas on Sunday (August 25, 2024) and asked the Indian Government to work to ensure peace and justice for the victims.

Samajwadi Party MPs Javed Ali and Mohibbulah, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi and Congress' Danish Ali were among those who joined Mohammad Makram Balawi, Secretary General of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, a pro-Palestinian body, at a meeting here to convey their support for Palestinians.

Mr. Balawi spoke in detail about Israel's alleged violation of international laws by targeting civilians and said more than half of those killed in its attacks were women and children.

Also Read: UN, Lebanon PM urge de-escalation after Israel-Hezbollah strikes

Members of various parties said in a statement that they unequivocally condemn the ongoing "Zionist aggression" and the "heinous genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel".

"This brutal assault is not only an affront to humanity but also a gross violation of international law and the principles of justice and peace," the statement said.

It also cited India's historical support for the Palestinian cause.

"We take pride in the fact that India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988, and has consistently supported the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, sovereignty and liberation," the leaders said.

Also Read: India on Israel-Palestine conflict: We are committed to supporting a two-state solution

They urged the Indian Government to cease the supply of arms and ammunition to Israel.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and call upon the Government of India and the international community to act swiftly to implement the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and to end this aggression and ensure peace and justice for the victims of the ongoing genocide in Palestine," they said.

