Members of diaspora have always been admirable Indian ambassadors: PM Modi

Congratulating the Indian American community for celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” at the U.S. Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that members of the diaspora are admirable Indian ambassadors of the country.

In a message to the Indian American community as they gathered here to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, PM Modi on Wednesday said that the community have spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them.

“Members of our diaspora have always been admirable ambassadors for our nation. They have spread the fragrance of Indian values by living them - respecting all cultures, mingling seamlessly and enriching societies with their unique contributions,” Mr. Modi said.

As many as 75 Indian American organisations have come together to observe the historic milestone of India’s journey after 1947. Prominent among these organisations include U.S. India Relationship Council, Sewa International, Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, GOPIO Silicon Valley, U.S. India Friendship Council, and Sardar Patel Fund for Sanatan Sanskruti.

“Among the many values that bind our two great nations, love for freedom and commitment to democratic values are the most important. A celebration of freedom by the world's largest and oldest democracies is a beautiful gesture,” Prime Minister Modi said.

It is heartening to note that 75 Indian diaspora organisations have come together to showcase India's diverse culture and also to strengthen cultural ties between India and the United States of America, Mr. Modi said.

“As India aims high and pursues important goals in its Amrit Kaal over the coming 25 years, the United States of America will be a key partner in this journey. I am positive that this celebration will become an important milestone in the wonderful friendship between our two nations,” Mr. Modi said in his message.

The word India represents many things simultaneously - a modem democratic republic, a diverse nation, an ancient civilisation and a cultural consciousness not limited by geography or time. The global Indian is an excellent example of how one can connect with India through many of these dimensions at the same time, Mr. Modi said.

“India is celebrating 75 years of freedom. This freedom was won in a unique way, championing the best of human values. India has, therefore, been a source of inspiration for anyone who loves the ideals of peace and freedom,” PM Modi wrote in his message.

Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, India’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemical and Fertilizers, in his live web address congratulated Indian Americans for celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava' at the U.S. Capitol. Indian Americans, he said, have played a great role in the India-U.S. relationship.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden, the bilateral relationship has touched new heights, Mr. Mandaviya said.

“The U.S. has been a key partner in India’s growth story,” Mr. Mandaviya said.

India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the India U.S. relationship is as old as India’s Independence.

“I want to tell you that this is a time we are celebrating 75 years of establishment of our diplomatic relations between independent India and the United States of America,” Mr. Sandhu said.

“It's also indeed a special occasion for me to be celebrating this at the U.S. Capitol. Congress has played a special role in cementing this fantastic relationship, which we are celebrating today. I have seen this for the last 25 years,” Mr. Sandhu said.

Senior BJP leader Aman Sinha congratulated Indian Americans for celebrating the event at the U.S. Capitol.

“Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav embodies the spirit of new India,” Mr. Sinha said. “Let me tell you the spirit of new India is not only restricted to the welfare of Indians or betterment of India, but Indians all across the globe,” Mr. Sinha said.