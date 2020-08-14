Members of civil society, scribes hold press meet

They lash out at police inaction

Members of civil society and journalists on Thursday held a press conference over alleged assault on scribes while covering a story in north-east Delhi.

The meeting was held at the Press Club of India here and was attended by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, Arundhati Roy, Anand Sahay, Shahid Abbas and Hartosh Singh Bal.

The journalists, attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi, narrated their ordeal and inappropriate behaviour of the police when they approached them with a complaint.

Mr. Bal read out a statement issued by The Caravan’s woman staffer, who was sexually harassed and assaulted on August 11 in North Ghonda neighbourhood while reporting with two of her colleagues on a story concerning Delhi riots. The police were to take action against the people involved in the attack. Mr. Bhushan said even after the complaint was registered, the police did not register an FIR. He said it shows complete breakdown of the system.