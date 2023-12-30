GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meitei ST Demand Committee submits affidavit to Manipur violence probe panel

The demand for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei people had no connection with the conflict that began on May 3, the committee said

December 30, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Guwahati:

The Hindu Bureau
Youth members of the Manipur’s Meitei community during a demonstration to restore peace in the State, in Imphal.

Youth members of the Manipur’s Meitei community during a demonstration to restore peace in the State, in Imphal. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) on December 29 submitted its affidavit to a panel probing Manipur’s ethnic conflict.

The affidavit was submitted at the Imphal office of the Commission of Inquiry headed by Ajay Lamba, a retired judge who served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The main office of this panel is in New Delhi.

Also read: ST status for Meiteis was considered and rejected in 1982 and 2001, government records show

“The demand for inclusion of the Meitei or Meetei people in the list of Scheduled Tribes of India had no connection with the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3,” Dhiraj Yumnam, the STDCM president who submitted the affidavit on behalf of the committee, said.

The committee engaged Manipur High Court advocate, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei and his legal team in the matter.

The ethnic clashes between the non-tribal Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal group has largely been attributed to the ST demand by a section of the Meitei people.

Close to 200 people have been killed and about 60,000 people displaced in the violence over the past eight months, although Manipur has shown signs of reconciliation in recent weeks.

The Meitei people dominate the Imphal Valley while the Kuki-Zo people are spread across a few hill districts around.

