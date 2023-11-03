ADVERTISEMENT

Meitei outfit leader escapes ambush

November 03, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Imphal

Armed menf ire six bullets at Pramod Mayanglambam’s vehicle.

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Pramod Mayanglambam, the president of Meitei Leepun, an organisation championing the interests of the Meitei community and his driver Johny Loukrakpam had a narrow escape when they were ambushed at Langol near Imphal at 7:20 am on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The jeep in which they were travelling was hit by six bullets of 9 mm calibre. The assailants escaped towards Imphal. Police say that a complaint has been received and a major manhunt has been launched.

Eye witness accounts said that the jeep carrying Pramod came from Imphal and had parked at the crossing when a car inconspicuously slowed down near the jeep and opened fire. The car then fled towards Imphal.

