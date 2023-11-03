HamberMenu
Meitei outfit leader escapes ambush

Armed menf ire six bullets at Pramod Mayanglambam’s vehicle.

November 03, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Imphal

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Pramod Mayanglambam, the president of Meitei Leepun, an organisation championing the interests of the Meitei community and his driver Johny Loukrakpam had a narrow escape when they were ambushed at Langol near Imphal at 7:20 am on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The jeep in which they were travelling was hit by six bullets of 9 mm calibre. The assailants escaped towards Imphal. Police say that a complaint has been received and a major manhunt has been launched.

Eye witness accounts said that the jeep carrying Pramod came from Imphal and had parked at the crossing when a car inconspicuously slowed down near the jeep and opened fire. The car then fled towards Imphal.

