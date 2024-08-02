GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Meitei, Hmar communities agree to make efforts for restoring peace in Manipur's Jiribam

The agreement was reached between the warring sides at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on August 1, 2024.

Published - August 02, 2024 11:38 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Members of the Meitei clans gather to pray and take oath in front of the Ibudhou Pakhangba temple at the Kangla Fort to restore peace amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Imphal, in Manipur. File photo

Members of the Meitei clans gather to pray and take oath in front of the Ibudhou Pakhangba temple at the Kangla Fort to restore peace amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Imphal, in Manipur. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Representatives of Meitei and Hmar communities agreed to make full efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur.

The agreement was reached between the warring sides at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on Thursday. The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel, officials said.

Representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of Jiribam district were also present in the meeting.

"The meeting resolved that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both sides shall give full cooperation to all the security forces operating in Jiribam district. Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement," a joint statement issued and signed by representatives of all the participating communities said.

The next meeting will be held on August 15.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a mutilated body of a farmer was found in the fields in June this year.

Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July.

