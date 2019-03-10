Mehul Choksi trying to set up firm in U.K.: Congress

The Congress on Sunday claimed that Mehul Choksi, the fugitive diamond trader and alleged mastermind of the multicrore Punjab National Bank scam, had applied for a new company in the U.K. on March 7, and asked if the government of India was aware of it.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, addressing a press conference here, questioned the “seriousness of the government of India’s extradition efforts”. The Congress also released documents to support their claim.

Mr. Choksi fled India last year after the scam was unearthed, and has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr. Khera also asked if it was a coincidence that Mehul Choksi’s business partner, Nirav Modi, was seen roaming freely in London just when a “shell company” was being registered in London.

The Congress spokesperson said Mr. Choksi, while applying for a registration in the U.K., mentioned the company’s principal address in Dubai (UAE). He also alleged that a “powerful person” who benefited from Mr. Choksi was protecting him. “Who has benefited from Choksi and who is this important, powerful man who is saving him. Why the Modi government applied for extradition of Choksi from Antigua with which India has no extradition treaty,” he asked.

Mr. Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the state-run Punjab National Bank of ₹13,000 crore. Mr Choksi fled the country last year after the scam was unearthed, and has taken up citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

Nirav Modi was tracked down to a luxury apartment in London by the English newspaper The Daily Telegraph earlier in the week. The paper also reported that he had started a new business in the U.K.