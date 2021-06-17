National

Mehul Choksi remanded to State prison in Dominica, but to remain in hospital: His lawyer

Mehul Choksi sits in a police van to be transported to a court hearing, in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, June 10, 2021   | Photo Credit: AP

A magistrate court in Dominica on Thursday sent businessman Mehul Choksi to a State prison, his lawyer in India said, but added that he would continue to remain in hospital as his medical condition "deteriorated".

The diamond trader was earlier in police custody.

"Yes, police custody has been changed to prison custody but he shall remain in hospital as his medical condition has deteriorated," lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said.

The development is being seen as a ray of hope for India which has approached the Dominica High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the case filed by lawyers of Mr. Choksi whose bail plea was earlier rejected.

Mr. Choksi is wanted in India in a case of loan fraud worth about ₹13,500 crore in the State-run Punjab National Bank.


