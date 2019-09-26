National

Mehul Choksi a crook, will be extradited after he exhausts appeals: Antigua PM

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. File Photo.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

“He brings no value to Antigua Barbuda,” said PM Gaston Browne

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said that Punjab National Bank scam-accused Mehul Choksi, who has fled to Antigua, would be extradited to India after he exhausts his appeals.

“We are a country of laws, the matter is before the judiciary,” Mr. Browne told DD News.

“He (Choksi) has several appeals, and until he exhausts his appeals there is nothing we can do,” said the Antigua PM, describing Choksi as a crook.

Also read: Choksi surrenders Indian citizenship in favour of Antigua and Barbuda

“He brings no value to Antigua Barbuda,” said the PM, adding that the Indian officials are free to investigate him.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, who both fled the country a year ago, are key accused in ₹13,500 crore PNB fraud case. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2019 3:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/mehul-choksi-a-crook-will-be-extradited-after-he-exhausts-appeals-antigua-pm/article29516429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY