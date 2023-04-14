Mehbooba urges J&K L-G to reverse move to blacklist Valley-based contractors

April 14, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on April 14, in a letter written to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, sought reversal of the move to blacklist Valley-based contractors for their alleged past militant links or having a relative involved in militancy.

“The majority of the contractors blacklisted by the L-G administration don’t have a militant past and have had no involvement in violent activities. Others had given up the path of militancy long before turning contractors,” Ms. Mufti said, in the letter.

Scores of Valley-based contractors, on the basis of police verifications and deep vetting by the CID, have been delisted from engaging in any government work.

Ms. Mufti said they were being blacklisted “on mere assumptions of links with militants”.

Highlighting the policy adopted by previous governments for those who gave up the path of violence and wanted to return to normal life, Ms. Mufti said, “Their decision to do so was fraught with many dangerous consequences. Many were gunned down for making a choice that was viewed as a betrayal. It was a difficult transition for these contractors and others who shunned the gun.”

She said her father and former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Syed advocated financial aid to victims of militancy, including the orphans of insurgents. “The rehabilitation package was implemented during the tenure of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” she said.

She urged Mr. Sinha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider his decision on humanitarian grounds. “Several contractors are suffering because they have been blacklisted by the L-G administration on trivial grounds. I urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the decision that will wreak havoc with the lives of innocents,” Ms. Mufti said.

