GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba stages sit-in in Poonch, says ‘being stopped’ from meeting victim families

The administration’s move comes just a day after top BJP leaders were allowed to meet the families of the three civilians, who allegedly died due to torture while in Army custody

December 30, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. File

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on December 30 staged a sit-in on a roadside after the police stopped her from meeting the families of the three civilians, who allegedly died due to torture in custody of the Army after the December 21 militant attack in Dera Ki Gali area.

Ms. Mufti reached the Pir Panchal valley on December 30 to meet the families at Topa Pir village in Poonch’s Surankote area. However, in a series of videos posted by the PDP on social media, the road to the village was barricaded with barbed wires by the police.

“It seems the administration is trying to hide something. There could be no other reason to stop me. I was told even the women of Topa Pir village were harassed by the security forces and threatened to meet the same treatment as those men seen in the video,” Ms. Mufti said.

The former Chief Minister has decided to stage a sit-in on a roadside, around five km away from the victims’ village, “till the authorities allow her visit” to meet these families.

The administration’s move comes just a day after top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were allowed to meet these families. “We want to meet the families to tend to their wounds, inflicted by these brutal killings. We are not here to create any ruckus. National Conference leaders and BJP leader Ravinder Raina are allowed but not us. Why? We are told there is some threat. I think the biggest threat indeed is these people [who are stopping us],” Ms. Mufti said.

The J&K Police and the Poonch administration have neither denied nor confirmed the allegations made by Ms. Mufti.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Peoples Democratic Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.