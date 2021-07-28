Mehbooba says pre-August 5 position will have to be returned with interest

Srinagar

28 July 2021 17:25 IST

She terms August 5, 2019 a day when identity of J&K was ‘snatched illegally’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hardened her position on restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the pre-August 5 position of J&K would have to be restored along with interest one day.

“When India can achieve freedom from the British after 70 years, when the BJP can snatch J&K’s special status after 70 years, why can’t we keep fighting for our rights. People of J&K want to live with India and will continue to raise their voice and seek the restoration of special status,” she said on the occasion of 22nd foundation day of the PDP at its headquarters in Srinagar.

Ms. Mufti termed August 5, 2019 a day when the identity of J&K was “snatched illegally”. “Whatever was snatched from people on August 5 will have to be returned with interest. It was a decision taken to gain votes and J&K was made a scapegoat. It is unfortunate that the only Muslim-majority State of India was split by an individual party,” she stated.

Advertising

Advertising

People of J&K had preferred India “because of its democratic nature”. “At present, security forces are not fighting enemies, Pakistan or China, but people of J&K. They [forces] have created fear among people and are being threatened for raising their voice,” she alleged.

‘Probe killings’

Ms. Mufti asked the Inspector General of Police to probe the recent killings of Zakir, Imran and Azad Mushtaq, allegedly in separate encounters. “The facts in this regard should be made public,” she stressed.

Appealing to youth to shun the path of violence, she said they should stay away from gun culture and raise their voice peacefully. “We have to learn from Mahatma Gandhi,” she observed.

Ms. Mufti said her father had floated the party for helping Kashmiris to come out from the situation they faced. “My father did development during his tenure by constructing colleges, universities and roads. He always sought votes for the the well-being of Kashmiris and to help them come out from the turmoil,” she added.