Mehbooba, Omar pledge to fight against move to allow outsiders to buy land in J&K

Srinagar

29 October 2020 20:31 IST

Authorities disallow PDP march in Srinagar, arrest scores of its leaders and activists

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday pledged to fight the Centre’s move to introduce new land laws in J&K and allow outsiders to buy land.

The authorities disallowed a street protest of the PDP in Srinagar over the issue.

“I am not going to sit idle and will fight the Centre’s open loot in J&K. They are stealing our resources. Allowing outsiders to buy land in J&K is just an election stunt. We will continue to raise our voice collectively and won’t tolerate attempts to change demographics,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said her party leaders were arrested in Srinagar when they tried to hold a peaceful protest “against the settler colonial land laws thrust upon people of J&K”.

“I am glad that the people of Jammu and Ladakh too have realised the essence of People’s Alliance for Gupkar declaration. I won’t allow this open loot. In other States, people have no food to eat but the BJP government wants them to buy land in J&K. Today, J&K has been converted into a big jail.”

She also questioned the Centre’s move to engage with Ladakh and not J&K on land laws and job protection.

“When people of Ladakh protested, they were taken to Delhi and asked about their opinion. Why don’t they allow anyone to talk here? Their intention is pure communal,” she alleged.

Earlier in the day, the authorities disallowed the march of the PDP in Srinagar and arrested scores of its leaders and activists. The PDP office was also sealed by the police to foil the march.

Addressing a party meeting in Srinagar, Mr. Abdullah also condemned the land laws.

“Nobody can buy land in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh etc. but the rich section has been given open land to throw people of J&K out. They are expecting silence from us which is not possible. I don’t know how long this fight will continue but will fight it tooth and nail,” he said.

He said leaders in Nagaland have openly rejected the Constitution, flag and sovereignty. “Despite that, talks are being held with them. When people in J&K raise their voice for their identity, land and other rights, we are tagged as anti-nationals,” the former Chief Minister said.

He said the Centre was “criminalising dissent”. “The Centre was compelling the mainstream politicians of J&K to call it a day. “I am not counting seats as this fight is not for the power. People will never forget the leaders if they keep eyeing on the power.”