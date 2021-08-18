Mehbooba Mufti’s mother appears before ED

SRINAGAR:

18 August 2021 13:43 IST

She was summoned over money laundering case

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president chief Mehbooba Mufti’s mother Gulshan Nazir appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here.

Officials said Ms. Nazir reached the ED office at around 11.30 a.m. and was accompanied by Ms. Mufti.

The ED issued summons on July 6 to Ms. Nazir, wife of former Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, “in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002”.

The fresh summons was issued just a day after the PDP observed August 5 as a ‘black day’ in Kashmir to express its opposition to the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019.

Earlier, the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration condemned the agency’s move to summon the aged Ms. Nazir.