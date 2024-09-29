People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday (September 29, 2024) stating that she stands with “the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief”.

She announced this in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,” Ms. Mufti said in a post on X.

Anti-Israel protests broke out in several parts here on Saturday (September 28, 2024) against the killing of Nasrallah.

A large number of people, including children, carrying black flags, poured out on roads in Hassanabad, Rainawari, Saidakadal, Meer Behri, and Ashaibagh areas of the city, officials said.

The protestors chanted anti-Israel and anti-U.S. slogans and denounced the killing of the top leader of the Lebanon-based militant group.

The protests remained peaceful. Posses of police deployed in the areas ensured that the demonstrations do not turn violent, officials said.

Long traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis, where most of the protests took place.

Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah, who was canvassing for National Conference candidates, suspended his campaign.

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah, one of its founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day.

A statement said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Hezbollah vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

