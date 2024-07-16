Mehbooba Mufti seeks action against J&K DGP for ‘failure to contain militancy’, ‘communal agenda’

Former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday sought action against J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain for “his failure to contain militancy” and “pursuing communal agenda” in the Union Territory.

“Since he (Mr. Swain) took over as DGP, security forces have been bearing casualties. There is no accountability. Heads should have rolled. The DGP should have been sacked. In the past 32 months, almost 50 soldiers have lost their lives. Jawans from across the country come to perform duties in J&K and return in coffins,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti sought the intervention of the Union Home Minister and the Union Defence Minister. “Heads must roll. What is happening in Jammu? So many people are getting killed. No journalist, businessman, Kashmiri or Muslim mans the border. They (security forces) guard it. How is Omar Abdullah or Mehbooba Mufti responsible for what is happening in Jammu? You tried a particular narrative for the past six months, what have you (Mr. Swain) achieved?” Ms. Mufti said.

Accusing the DGP of “implementing a communal agenda”, Ms. Mufti said the police chief’s approach was visible even in the police. “Files are prepared against police officers and posted to cells. Religious leaders are blackmailed to toe his line. Lawyers were arrested because the J&K High Court Bar Association wanted to conduct internal elections. Businessmen are harassed,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said Mr. Swain was “busy fixing political things”. “His job is to break the PDP, harass people and journalists, and threaten people. [Police] verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to impose the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on maximum people. We don’t need a fixer here, we need a DGP. We have had DGPs from other States before and they have worked very well. No one has worked on communal lines,” Ms. Mufti said.

Ms. Mufti said the authorities had “received a slap in north Kashmir”, where people had voted for ”those who sought referendum”. “It’s nationalist forces that kept Kashmir intact with India,” Ms. Mufti said.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also criticised Mr. Swain’s approach. “The DGP talks more about politics than security issues. He should pay more attention to control the sacrifices inflicted on security forces, which is saddening to all. It’s easy to blame politicians. He will not achieve anything. He should function professionally as Jammu has witnessed a spike in militant activities. Ground realities belie claims of normalcy,” Mr. Bukhari said,

The sharp reaction from Ms. Mufti and Mr. Bukhari came a day after Mr. Swain claimed that Pakistan had “successfully infiltrated all important aspects of civil society, thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics in the Valley”.

“There is ample evidence to show that many had owned the art of running with the hare and hunting with the hound, which left both the common man and the security bewildered, frightened and confused. Visiting the homes of killed terrorists and expressing sympathy in public was normal. While the elimination of new recruits in terrorism was allowed and tacitly encouraged, those who facilitated recruitment and arranged finances were never investigated,” Mr. Swain said in a direct reference to J&K’s mainstream political parties.

The DGP claimed that the “drowning of two girls in 2014 was allowed to be hijacked by narrative terrorism, which held the Valley to ransom, [and caused] hartals and rioting for many weeks”.

“A very detailed investigation by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and verified by the AIIMS’ (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) forensics [team] proved it was an accident. Things had come to such a pass that the so-called mainstream political parties had started cultivating leaders of terror networks, and sometimes directly, to further their electoral prospects,” Mr. Swain said.

